Home » Germany, the ultra-right of Afd surpasses the Greens. And the “traffic light” coalition no longer has a majority, according to a new poll
World

Germany, the ultra-right of Afd surpasses the Greens. And the “traffic light” coalition no longer has a majority, according to a new poll

by admin
Germany, the ultra-right of Afd surpasses the Greens. And the “traffic light” coalition no longer has a majority, according to a new poll

The ultra-right Afd, the one that takes to the streets with the pro-Russians and demands an end to arms supplies to Ukraine, which crucifies the environmentalism of the greens, rides the atavistic German fears of inflation and launches hate campaigns against migrants , rose in the polls to 16%. And it surpassed the Greens, who collapsed to 14.5%.

From Insa’s recent shock poll for the newspaper Bild it also emerges that the “traffic light” coalition of greens, liberals and social democrats no longer has a majority.

See also  Japanese media analysis of China's increase in gold reserves- Overseas media look at China- Sing Tao Global Network

You may also like

the victims were between 17 and 27 years...

Afghanistan, killed by the Taliban Isis-K leader instigating...

Daniel Radcliffe had a baby | Entertainment

Tati Kasteljanos scored four goals for Real Madrid...

Kevin Panter triple to win Partizan Real Madrid...

Vremenska prognoza za 26 april | Vremenska prognoza

Gold host Carlson announces departure Fox stock falls...

Usa 2024, the Republicans draw the disasters of...

Stock Exchange: Milan closes down, Ftse Mib -1.03%...

BAT fined for selling cigarettes to North Korea...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy