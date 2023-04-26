Germany, the ultra-right of Afd surpasses the Greens. And the “traffic light” coalition no longer has a majority, according to a new poll

The ultra-right Afd, the one that takes to the streets with the pro-Russians and demands an end to arms supplies to Ukraine, which crucifies the environmentalism of the greens, rides the atavistic German fears of inflation and launches hate campaigns against migrants , rose in the polls to 16%. And it surpassed the Greens, who collapsed to 14.5%.

From Insa’s recent shock poll for the newspaper Bild it also emerges that the “traffic light” coalition of greens, liberals and social democrats no longer has a majority.