Home News Decrease in new nursing trainees
News

Decrease in new nursing trainees

by admin
Decrease in new nursing trainees

Stuttgart. Last year, almost 600 fewer people in the southwest than in 2021 concluded an apprenticeship contract in nursing. According to preliminary figures, this is a decline of nine percent, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday. A total of 5889 contracts were concluded in 2022.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

Nationwide, around 4,000 fewer people signed a corresponding training contract in 2022 than in 2021 – according to preliminary figures, a decrease of seven percent. While 56,300 new nursing training contracts were concluded in 2021, there were only 52,300 in 2022. A total of 146,500 people were training to become nurses last year.

According to the information, 76 percent of the trainees were women. Among the new trainees last year were 13,500 men and 38,800 women.

more on the subject

news“>Newsticker

All reports from Rhein-Neckar

news“>Statistics

Public debt higher than ever

Published
Von
dpa

news“>shipping

Goods transport by barge at a very low level

Published
Von
dpa

However, there are still data gaps, the full figures are expected to be available in the summer, it said. While Bremen, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony, among others, assume that there will be no major deviations between the preliminary and final results, there are still considerable uncertainties with the results in some other federal states.

The need for caregivers will increase significantly in the coming years: At the end of March, the Federal Statistical Office assumed in a calculation that the number of people in need of care in Germany would increase by 37 percent by 2055 due to increasing aging alone.

You may also like

The networks of Real Madrid ‘hallucinate’ with Linda...

How checklists make life easier for you and...

Antequera students recreate the passion and death of...

Prosecutor dismantled extortion gang that operated from ‘La...

[Li Xiang Jing Chu]Mind map | One picture...

Fertilizer prices fall sharply – price drop lasts...

Civil institutions have to be strengthened, Imran Khan’s...

A higher education that transcends the utilitarian

SPO: Beach bar gets a new home on...

Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali is still in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy