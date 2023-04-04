Stuttgart. Last year, almost 600 fewer people in the southwest than in 2021 concluded an apprenticeship contract in nursing. According to preliminary figures, this is a decline of nine percent, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday. A total of 5889 contracts were concluded in 2022.

Nationwide, around 4,000 fewer people signed a corresponding training contract in 2022 than in 2021 – according to preliminary figures, a decrease of seven percent. While 56,300 new nursing training contracts were concluded in 2021, there were only 52,300 in 2022. A total of 146,500 people were training to become nurses last year.

According to the information, 76 percent of the trainees were women. Among the new trainees last year were 13,500 men and 38,800 women.

However, there are still data gaps, the full figures are expected to be available in the summer, it said. While Bremen, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony, among others, assume that there will be no major deviations between the preliminary and final results, there are still considerable uncertainties with the results in some other federal states.

The need for caregivers will increase significantly in the coming years: At the end of March, the Federal Statistical Office assumed in a calculation that the number of people in need of care in Germany would increase by 37 percent by 2055 due to increasing aging alone.