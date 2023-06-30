Define actions to improve safety indicators in the District

Permanent sessions were established every 15 days at the security table of the inter-union committee with the authorities to supervise illegal actions.

The Magdalena Inter-union Committee with him new commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Policehe Secretary of Security of the District of Santa Martahe Director of the Magdalena Sectional Prosecutor’s Officehe Commander of the Córdova Battalion #5, just like him Colombia Migration coordinator in Santa Marta and other relevant actors; developed a work group to address security issues that currently impact business and economic development in the region.

During the meeting, the challenges in terms of perception of security were reviewed, facts criminal and social problems that confronts the city with the purpose of establishing differential strategies to improve the security environment and foster a permanent dialogue for the benefit of all sectors.

The Magdalena Inter-union Committee will continue to carry out actions that allow the articulation of efforts that lead to the generation of adequate conditions for the development of tourism.

In this sense, measures such as:

Follow-up on actions against criminal behavior: Greater coordination will be required to establish controls at strategic points and early warnings against extortion, shoplifting, micro-trafficking and guarantees in free mobility from the production centers to the port of Santa Marta and the different national highways. Permanent sessions were established every 15 days within the framework of the security table of the Interunion Committee with the authorities to supervise the actions leading to solving these problems. It may interest you: Reinforcement for security in tourist season arrives in Santa Marta

Approach to blockages: He The business sector rejects the frequent blockades that have occurred in the city and the department. Therefore, greater agility will be requested in the coordination of the instances that intervene in the protocols to stop the demonstrations that affect and put at risk tourism, agro-industrial, commercial and port logistics. The mayors of Pueblo Viejo, Ciénaga and Zona Bananera will be summoned to join this table together with the District and seek alternatives and timely solutions, many of which are focused on social issues and provision of public services.

Reinforcement of investigations and intelligence bodies: It was agreed with the police commander to advance together with the Prosecutor’s Office in judicial investigations and expanding intelligence bodies in the city. Internal communication spaces were also established for timely cooperation between the private sector and the public force.

Improvement of sectoral security and protection of unions: It is recognized the importance of strengthening security services with technologyincluding the expansion of the number of security cameras in the city. The foregoing, with the help of the private sector to achieve this purpose.

The Magdalena Inter-union Committee will continue to carry out actions that allow joint efforts that lead to the creation of the right conditions for the development of tourism and the productive development of the territory. In this way, it seeks to act and cooperate forcefully in the face of security challenges and associated problems. to the blockades in the different roads of the city and the department.

It may interest you: New commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

