by admin
Guatemala hands over to El Salvador gang members who fled the emergency regime

Three gang members who committed crimes for several years in apopa received sentences of 29, 27 and 21 years in prison after the Attorney General of the Republic verified that they had deprived their liberty, extorted, and that they had committed different damages, in addition to having and carrying illegal firearms.

The sentences were imposed by the Fifth Sentencing Court of San Salvador.

The defendants and the sentences imposed are: René Mauricio Hernández, 29 years in prison; Marvín Moisés Ramírez Ortiz, 27 years in prison; and José Edenilson Barahona Hernández, 21 years in prison.

These subjects were captured in January 2020 in the Apopa area and its surroundings; And according to the official report, their way of operating was that they deprived their victims of liberty and later demanded large amounts of money from their relatives in exchange for respecting their lives.

Once detained by the police authorities, the victims decided to do justice by participating as witnesses in the process, and they were given the necessary protection given the seriousness and danger to which they were exposed by betraying the defendants who were considered highly dangerous. in that area north of the capital.

