The value for vehicles to circulate without the peak and license plate restriction in the city was reported by the Cali Mobility Secretariat, based on the decree project on the values ​​for the payment of the congestion fee, under the objective of link all citizens on the new values ​​for 2023.

The new decree will be in force once it is signed by the mayor of Cali Jorge Iván Ospina, so that citizens can access the payment of the congestion charge starting in February.

The decree established the Fee for Congestion or Pollution in the Municipality of Santiago de Cali, as a fee that must be borne by the owner of a vehicle who wishes to travel during the days and hours in which, according to the regulations issued by the Mayor, he could not circulate in the urban area of ​​the city in accordance with the law, with the exception of cargo vehicles greater than five (5) tons and those of individual and collective public transport of passengers.

In addition, the Annual Value of the Fee for Congestion or Pollution for the term of 2017 was set at two million five hundred seventy-eight thousand six hundred eighty pesos ($2,578,680), determining a semi-annual value of one million two hundred eighty-nine thousand three hundred forty pesos ($1,289,340) and a monthly value of two hundred fourteen thousand eight hundred and ninety pesos ($214,890).

You can review the draft decree on the official website of the Mayor’s Office of Cali: www.cali.gov.co

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

