Delays in passport delivery are reduced: Travel without worries!

Passport Processing Times in the United States Return to Normal

According to a recent report from the Telemundo network, the State Department has taken measures to speed up the passport application process in the United States. Last summer, many American citizens experienced delays in the delivery of passports, but the State Department has since increased its processing capacity to reduce waiting times.

Andrés Rodríguez, a representative from the State Department, stated that the high demand for passports last year was mainly due to the post-pandemic situation. The department is now processing about 400,000 applications per week, with a record of over 24 million passports issued between October 2022 and September 2023.

The standard processing time for a passport is currently between 7 and 10 weeks, while the expedited process, which incurs an extra cost of $60, takes between 3 and 5 weeks. This marks a significant improvement compared to the delays experienced during the previous summer.

Rodríguez also mentioned that the State Department has increased the number of employees dedicated to processing passport applications and is implementing modernization projects to streamline the application process.

For individuals planning to travel abroad, it is recommended to apply for a passport well in advance to avoid delays. It is also important to be aware of expiration dates, especially for passports held by children under 16, which are only valid for five years. Additionally, some countries, particularly in Europe, require passports to be valid for at least six months after the planned date of arrival.

To prevent application rejections, it is crucial to carefully follow the instructions for submitting a photo with the application, as this is a common reason for rejection by the Department of State.

Overall, the State Department’s efforts to expedite passport processing have shown positive results, and individuals planning international travel should take note of these updated guidelines to avoid any issues with their passport applications.

Share this: Facebook

X

