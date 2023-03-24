The reimbursement of these expenses is a central concern of the Phagro, emphasized its managing director Thomas Porstner. »The wholesale trade has increased enormously in order to manage the delivery bottlenecks. All special measures to ensure a continuous supply of medicines to patients have not yet been recognized by politicians and are not reimbursed. For months, the pharmaceutical wholesale trade has been setting everything in motion in the areas of procurement, warehouse and delivery management as well as intensive monitoring measures for the transparency of inventories in order to compensate for delivery bottlenecks,” he emphasized.