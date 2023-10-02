Delivery Driver Shoots YouTuber in Shocking Prank Gone Wrong at Virginia Shopping Center

Shocking Video Captures YouTuber Shot by Delivery Man at Virginia Shopping Center

VIRGINIA – A shocking incident unfolded at Dulles Town Center in Virginia when popular YouTuber Tanner Cook, known for his practical jokes, was shot by a delivery man. The incident, which occurred on April 2, sent shoppers into a panic, fearing a mass shooting.

In a video that has now gone viral, 21-year-old Cook, creator of the YouTube channel “Classified Goons,” can be seen engaging in an altercation with 31-year-old delivery driver Alan Collie. Cook was reportedly holding his mobile phone just centimeters away from Collie’s face, using Google Translate to repeatedly emit an offensive phrase.

Despite Collie’s attempts to walk away from the situation, Cook persistently provoked him, ultimately leading to a tragic outcome. In a moment of distress, Collie pulled out a gun and shot Cook in the chest, injuring him. Miraculously, Cook survived the incident.

During the subsequent trial, Collie pleaded not guilty and argued that he acted in self-defense, claiming to have felt threatened by Cook’s provocative behavior. Collie’s defense team emphasized that the delivery man, who possesses a license to carry a concealed weapon, was alarmed by Cook’s actions, which were designed to generate views for his YouTube channel.

Cook’s YouTube channel, “Classified Goons,” boasts over 50,000 subscribers and is known for its controversial pranks that have previously raised concerns. Despite the legal consequences resulting from this incident, Cook announced that he intends to continue creating videos, generating a monthly income of $2,000 to $3,000.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potentially dangerous consequences that can arise from controversial content shared on social media platforms. As authorities continue to investigate the matter, questions surrounding the responsibility and ethics of content creators and the impact it has on public safety are likely to arise.

