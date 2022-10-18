China News Service, October 18. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind and cooling forecasts at 6:00 on the 18th. On the 18th, affected by the strong cold air, the southern part of Jiangnan, South China and other places in my country dropped by 4-6°C, and the local cooling range in the southern coastal area of ​​South China could reach about 8°C.

Stronger cold air continues to affect the south

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind cooling forecasts at 06:00 on October 18. On the 18th, under the influence of strong cold air, the temperature in southern Jiangnan, South China and other places in my country dropped by 4 to 6 °C, and the local cooling range in the southern coastal area of ​​South China could reach about 8 °C; most of the above-mentioned areas had northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6. , gusts of magnitude 6 to 7, of which gusts in parts of southern South China can reach magnitude 8 to 9, and gusts in the southern East China Sea and coastal areas of the South China Sea can reach magnitude 10 or more.

National strong wind and cooling forecast map (08:00 on October 18th – 08:00 on the 19th)

In addition, from the 18th to the 20th, there were moderate to heavy rains in southern Guangdong, southern Guangxi, Hainan Island and other places successively, and there were heavy rains to heavy rains locally. From the 20th to the 22nd, there were northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in the central, eastern and northeastern parts of Inner Mongolia, and the temperature dropped by 4 to 6 °C; there was light rain or sleet in some areas, and moderate rain locally.

Typhoon “Nasa” affects the northern part of the South China Sea

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow typhoon warning and a yellow warning for offshore gale at 06:00 on October 18: This year’s No. 20 typhoon “Nasa” was strengthened to a strong typhoon yesterday (17th) night, and today (18th) at 5:00 a.m. The center of Zhongqi is located on the northeastern part of the South China Sea (18.7 degrees north latitude, 114.2 degrees east longitude) about 285 kilometers northeast of Sansha City (Xisha Yongxing Island), Hainan Province. The maximum wind force near the center is 14 (42 m/s), and the center is the lowest The air pressure is 955 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 200-350 kilometers, the tenth-level wind circle radius is 110-230 kilometers, and the twelve-level wind circle radius is 80-100 kilometers. It is expected that “Nasa” will move to the west-south direction at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour. The intensity of the day will be basically maintained on the 18th, and the intensity will gradually weaken at night. , swept across the southern sea surface of Hainan Island from east to west, and its intensity weakened rapidly. It will weaken and dissipate in the southern sea surface of Beibu Gulf in the morning or morning of the 20th. Affected by it, from 08:00 on the 18th to 08:00 on the 19th, there will be heavy to heavy rain in most of Hainan Island and the southern part of Leizhou Peninsula in Guangdong, of which there will be heavy rain (100-120 mm) in the eastern part of Hainan Island.

Probability forecast map of the path of Typhoon No. 20 “Nassa” in the next 48 hours

Affected by the cold air and typhoon “Nasa”, from the 18th to the 19th, the southern waters of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern and central and western waters of the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait, and the Beibu Gulf will have 8~ Strong winds of magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11. Among them, the winds of the Taiwan Strait, the northwestern part of the South China Sea and the north-central and western seas can reach magnitudes 10 to 11, gusts of magnitude 12 to 13, and the winds of nearby sea areas where the typhoon center passes can reach 12 to 12. Level 14, Gust Level 15~16.

Yellow warning map of sea gale (08:00 on October 18th – 08:00 on the 19th)

In addition, in addition to the No. 20 typhoon “Nasa”, there will be another typhoon in the Northwest Pacific and the South China Sea in the next 10 days.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 18 to 08:00 on the 19th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, northern and western Tibet, and eastern and southern Qinghai. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Guangxi, Hainan Island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of the central and eastern parts of Hainan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Guangxi, and the coastal areas of southeastern Guangdong; winds of magnitude 10 to 11, gusts of magnitude 12 to 13, and typhoons in the Taiwan Strait, northern South China Sea, and northern central and western waters The wind force in the nearby sea area where the center passes can reach 12-14 and gust 15-16.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 18th – 08:00 on the 19th)

From 08:00 on October 19th to 08:00 on the 20th, there were light to moderate snow in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, the western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, northeastern Tibet, and central and southern Qinghai. Among them, parts of northeastern Tibet and eastern Qinghai were There is heavy snow (5 to 8 mm) in the area. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the southern coast of Guangxi, Hainan Island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of Hainan Island and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, the southern Xinjiang Basin, central Shaanxi, and southeastern Guangxi; Level 12-13, the wind force in the nearby sea area where the typhoon center passes can reach level 12-14, and gusts of level 15-16.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 19th – 08:00 on the 20th)

From 08:00 on October 20th to 08:00 on the 21st, there were light to moderate snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang and southern Xinjiang Basin, northeastern Tibet, and southern Qinghai. Among them, northeastern Inner Mongolia and northern Xinjiang had light to moderate snow. There was heavy snow (5-8 mm) in parts of the northern and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Guangxi, south-eastern Guangxi and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of southern and western Guangxi and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of the Liaodong Peninsula and the coastal areas of southeastern Guangxi. Among them, there are winds of magnitude 6 to 7 in parts of eastern Xinjiang.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 20th – 08:00 on the 21st)