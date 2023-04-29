Home » Demo in Bonn after the death sentence against German-Iranian Sharmahd – Rhineland – News
Demo in Bonn after the death sentence against German-Iranian Sharmahd – Rhineland – News

Demo in Bonn after the death sentence against German-Iranian Sharmahd – Rhineland – News

What is Jamshid Sharmahd accused of?

The German-Iranian was arrested by the Iranian secret service in Dubai in the summer of 2020. Since then he has been in prison in Iran. The Iranian judiciary had announced the death sentence against the 67-year-old dissident in February. The regime accuses Sharmahd of being involved in an attack on a mosque in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in April 2008.

He is also accused of having contacts with western secret services. Representatives of the federal government and EU spoke of a political process that in no way followed the principles of the rule of law.

Sharmahd campaigned for opposition groups

Born in Tehran, Sharmahd came to Germany at the age of seven and grew up in Peine and Hanover. He has been a German citizen with dual citizenship since 1995. In 2003 the family man emigrated to the USA and set up a software company there. At the same time, he campaigned for Iranian opposition groups.

