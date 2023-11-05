Deportations of Cubans from Mexico Persist: How to Regularize Yourself and Avoid Returning to Cuba

Deportations of Cubans from Mexico continue as 105 migrants arrived in Havana this Saturday. These individuals had initially left Cuba legally but resorted to irregular routes in an attempt to reach the Mexican border with the United States. The Cuban authorities have stated that this marks the ninth flight from Mexico in 2023 under the agreement between the two countries to return irregular migrants to their country of origin. So far, 677 Cubans have been deported from Mexico.

The Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reports that the recent flight brings the total number of returns to 119 this year, with a staggering 4,884 individuals returned from various nations in the region. The ongoing economic crisis in Cuba, characterized by shortages of basic products, inflation, blackouts, and partial dollarization of the economy, has triggered an unprecedented migratory exodus. Reports suggest that 4% of the Cuban population left the country in 2022, and this year’s numbers are expected to be similar.

While the measures announced by the United States, under President Joe Biden, initially curtailed illegal migration, the situation on the Mexican border is once again being labeled as a crisis. Many Cubans are now seeking ways to regularize their status in Mexico to avoid deportation and improve their chances of legally emigrating to the United States.

To achieve this, Cubans in Mexico have two options: requesting refuge with the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (COMAR) or seeking regularization for humanitarian reasons through the National Migration Institute (INM). The process involves obtaining a certificate from the respective organization, which serves as proof that an individual is in the process of pursuing legal status and cannot be returned to their home country.

For individuals in Acayucán, Mexico City, Tapachula, or Tenosique, it is necessary to visit the COMAR office to submit their application for refugee status. Those located in other parts of the country should personally visit the Migration Regulation Offices of the INM.

Cubans facing deportation from Mexico are urged to take advantage of the available options to ensure their safety and avoid being returned to their economically distressed homeland.

