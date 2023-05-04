Home » Deportivo Pereira prepares to receive Monagas for Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Pereira prepares to receive Monagas for Copa Libertadores

This Thursday, May 4, the city of Pereira will enjoy the match between Deportivo Pereira and the eleventh Venezuelan Monagas, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium at 8:00 p.m. To guarantee the safety of the attendees, the local authorities have arranged of three security rings around the stadium.

“We reiterate our call to all the people who will attend this international category meeting, so that they enjoy this sporting event in complete peace of mind”, said the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape Ayala.

The Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium is the only stadium in the country that has biometric entry, which facilitates the verification of documents and the security of the fans who attend this sporting event. The doors of the sports arena will open at 5:00 pm for fans to arrive on time and settle in their respective stands.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR ADMISSION TO THE STADIUM

  • To enter the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium it is MANDATORY to present the Original identity document.
  • For the South and North locations, only adults are allowed to enter.
  • For the Western and Eastern localities, the entry of minors from 1 year is allowed.
  • Minors must enter in the company of their father, mother or legal representative.
  • The entry of pregnant women is not allowed.
  • The use of straps with buckles or metal plates is not allowed.
  • Pets are not allowed.
  • The entry of food or drinks is not allowed.
  • The use of any type of gunpowder inside the stage is not allowed.

