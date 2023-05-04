Deportivo Pereira prepares to receive Monagas for Copa Libertadores

This Thursday, May 4, the city of Pereira will enjoy the match between Deportivo Pereira and the eleventh Venezuelan Monagas, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium at 8:00 p.m. To guarantee the safety of the attendees, the local authorities have arranged of three security rings around the stadium.

“We reiterate our call to all the people who will attend this international category meeting, so that they enjoy this sporting event in complete peace of mind”, said the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape Ayala.

The Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium is the only stadium in the country that has biometric entry, which facilitates the verification of documents and the security of the fans who attend this sporting event. The doors of the sports arena will open at 5:00 pm for fans to arrive on time and settle in their respective stands.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR ADMISSION TO THE STADIUM