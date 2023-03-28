The Economic Commission, with the participation of deputies from the Finance Commission, approved the proposed Law for the Creation of the San Salvador Historic Center Authority, which will revitalize the economic, tourist and cultural activity of the area.

The new legislation will promote cultural, tourist and economic development in the historic heart of San Salvador, and goes hand in hand with Mayor Mario Durán’s rescue plan for the Historic Center.

The vice president of the Legislative Assembly, Suecy Callejas, stated that the bill has been strengthened with the contributions provided by different sectors that were invited to the Commission.

For his part, Williams Soriano, from Nuevas Ideas, opined that “the Historic Center of San Salvador has changed. The number of visitors has increased and the streets are clean. This is the product of the rearrangement in the area”.

The delimited area in the center of San Salvador has 700 sites declared cultural heritage, as well as 2,500 real estate that have the same declaration, according to information from the Ministry of Culture.