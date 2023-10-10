Home » Deputy Director of United Front Work Department Discusses Ethnic and Religious Work in Municipal Party Committee Study Meeting
Deputy Director of United Front Work Department Discusses Ethnic and Religious Work in Municipal Party Committee Study Meeting

Municipal Party Committee Holds Study Meeting on Ethnic and Religious Work

On October 9, the Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group conducted a collective study meeting, inviting Bai Shan, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Ethnic and Religious Committee, to give a coaching report.

The meeting was presided over by Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Qiang, with the attendance of Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Director Han Jinfeng, Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Lei Jie, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary Yang Feng, and Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee members.

During the meeting, Bai Shan delivered a coaching report focusing on the theme of “resolutely shouldering the glorious mission of ‘taking the lead and opening a new game’ and doing a solid job in the province’s ethnic and religious work in the new era.” Following his report, Yang Feng, Chen Yang, Lu Tao, and Dai Longcheng made key speeches centered around the theme of learning.

The meeting highlighted the efforts made by departments at all levels in the city to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving ethnic work, as well as important expositions on religious work. These efforts have been carried out in accordance with the deployment of the Party Central Committee, aiming to maintain harmony and stability in the ethnic and religious fields. At this new starting point, all levels and departments were urged to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards.” It was emphasized that “ethnic and religious affairs are no small matter,” and that a good job in ethnic and religious work would contribute to the overall construction of the provincial capital and continue to consolidate social harmony and stability in the city.

The meeting also emphasized the need to promote high-quality development of ethnic affairs, strengthen the construction of a shared spiritual home for the Chinese nation, and facilitate the exchanges and integration of various ethnic groups. This includes improving the development level of ethnic villages and communities and solidifying the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community in a tangible, perceptible, and effective way. Furthermore, the meeting stressed the importance of religious work in the new era, maintaining the correct political direction, and closely attending to various tasks in the religious field. It was emphasized that the party’s leadership over ethnic and religious work should be strengthened, with a focus on consolidating responsibilities, grassroots foundations, and digital empowerment. A working system that facilitates coordination and cooperation between different levels and departments was also emphasized.

The meeting was attended by municipal-level leading comrades, provincial deputy department-level cadres, principal responsible comrades of the party and government of various districts and counties, as well as principal responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments, units, and enterprises.

