Deputy Ernesto Castro provides balance of two years of governance from La Campanera

From the La Campanera neighborhood, Soyapango, Deputy Ernesto Castro, provides an assessment of the two years of management of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador.

The inhabitants of the area appreciate the work that the deputies have done to guarantee security in the country. They affirm that now everything is different and they enjoy their community without fear of gangs.

«The La Campanera neighborhood was completely abandoned territory and dominated by gang members. These structures imposed laws, determined who entered and left the area and restricted the mobility of the inhabitants”, recalls Castro.

Years ago, La Campanera was a gang sanctuary, the honest inhabitants lived in fear, prisoners in their homes. Today, the situation is different, there is peace. The time of fear and destroyer houses is over. Salvadorans, we will continue to be #GovernanceGuarantee. pic.twitter.com/DVBOz3TOBA — Legislative Assembly 🇸🇻 (@AsambleaSV) May 2, 2023

The parliamentarian recalled that in those years, generations of young people were lost and not only in this area, but throughout the country. “The inhabitants of La Campanera were rejected even in jobs for the fact of living in a stigmatized community,” he added.

“A parallel government was created, since the gangs were also in charge. The administrations in office were cowardly and sacrificed many Salvadorans. Unfortunate events were experienced here, such as the murder of a policeman and his son in 2015,” he added.

He recalled that acts of violence were the order of the day in La Campanera. Many people had to flee, leaving their homes abandoned, which were turned into “destroyer houses” by the gangs to plan their misdeeds.

For this reason, he maintained that when he was asked which would be the best place to provide an assessment of the two years of management of #LaNuevaAsamblea, “I did not think of doing it in a studio, but close to the population, because now we have a new way of doing policy”.

Dying at the hands of the gangs was the anxiety that the inhabitants of La Campanera faced daily. “When the #ExceptionRegimen, a different climate was experienced. Fast food already comes here and many invest in delivery”, says a local merchant. pic.twitter.com/RrUMEgNa4F — Legislative Assembly 🇸🇻 (@AsambleaSV) May 2, 2023

“This new way of governing was promoted by President Nayib Bukele since 2019, when he began his administration. One of his principles is that we cannot be disconnected from the population, we have to listen to them to find out their needs”, he pointed out.