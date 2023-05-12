Despite contract crisis: country relies on joint solution with erixx | > – News

Status: 05/12/2023 7:05 p.m Staff shortages, train cancellations, delays: things are still not going smoothly at rail operator erixx. But the Ministry of Transport is still holding back despite the proclaimed contract crisis.

Rail commuters in the Kiel and Lübeck regions are suffering: Just a few weeks ago, rail operator erixx announced that it finally had enough train drivers for smooth, regular traffic on the Kiel-Lübeck-Lüneburg route. Now numerous trains are canceled again – mainly due to a lack of staff. In order to get the situation under control again, erixx has now announced that it will stop train traffic on its other route, Kiel-Oppendorf, after only ten days from Saturday and will replace it with buses.

Personnel situation still tense

The personnel situation on the Kiel-Lübeck-Lüneburg route continues to be tense, explains Rainer Blühm, technical director at erixx Holstein. Even if the Kiel-Oppendorf railway line is closed, there will not be enough capacity for replacement engine drivers who could step in in the event of illness. Ten additional loan drivers, who will start work at the end of the month, are intended to relieve the strain. Blühm also admitted that things had gone wrong in the company in the past. “We have now made a structural change, we have made a change in responsibilities and I think that was necessary first of all.” Because although many tried to tackle the topic, in the end only open points came up. This is also why some train drivers might have resigned, Blühm explained.

No intervention in management for the time being

The Ministry of Transport and the transport association NAH.SH are absolutely dissatisfied with the situation. “Our quality standards are different,” said NAH.SH Managing Director Arne Beck. Therefore has the Ministry of Transport announced a contract crisis with Erixx on Thursday. State Secretary Tobias von der Heide (CDU) explained: “This entails certain exchange obligations. That means we have to meet regularly and also associate certain reporting obligations with it”. However, they continue to rely on good cooperation with the company and do not want to intervene in management for the time being.