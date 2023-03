The Dettenhausen municipal council bid farewell to Hans-Joachim Raich with sustained “standing ovations” at his last municipal council meeting in January 2011. Raich had been mayor of Dettenhausen for 16 years when he left, before that he had been Dettenhausen’s municipal treasurer for 24 years. He worked in the town hall for the Schönbuch community for a total of almost 41 years. And even after he…