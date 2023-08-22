More alliances to drive technology forward

IN ORDER to promote the growth of technology-based companies in Latam and in turn boost access to investment, Cube Ventures joined the Arkangeles network, the investment crowdfunding platform for startups, to contribute to innovation and provide dynamism to the productivity of the economic system in the region.

“We are entrepreneurs, and we recognize the needs and difficulties of this long road, which is why we are excited to be part of projects and new alliances that promote the support and growth of the ecosystem in Latin America. This is one more step to open the doors and allow the ventures to have financial support and a greater opening in the market”, he expresses. Santiago Rojas Montoyadirector of Cube Ventures.

With this new alliance, which allows greater alternatives and encourages innovation in Latam, it will be possible to participate through the investment vehicle or Arkangeles trust in a diversified portfolio of ventures that have been accelerated by Cube Ventures. With small and accessible tickets equivalent to a minimum amount of 300 USD, they offer investors the possibility of diversifying their portfolio with alternative assets such as Venture Capital, thus reducing risk and increasing return potential. In addition, this type of investment provides access to a network of contacts and connections in the industry, which can facilitate collaboration and growth opportunities for startups.

It is a collaborative work at the regional level, since Cube Ventures has a portfolio of 108 companies in 9 countries, currently generating 1.73X in valuation on the investment received. On the other hand, Arkangeles has a community of investors that operates throughout Latam with more than 7,000 users and around 845 companies analyzed per year, achieving exponential growth of companies.

In this way, what this alliance seeks is to reduce this gap and promote the linking of investors in the VC through training, support and risk diversification.