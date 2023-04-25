Valledupar between colors and handicrafts welcomes visitors

From today the accordions open, as well as the doors of the municipality of Valledupar, to start the 56th version of the Vallenata Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

Through the different streets, avenues and commercial sector of the city, the festival atmosphere is already felt. Sale of hats, handicrafts and outfits to enjoy the accordion festival, are already observed in the city, while tourists and visitors begin to arrive.

Agustina Peñaranda, who from Ocaña arrived in the capital of Cesar over the weekend to enjoy the festival and the benefits of the municipality. “Last year we couldn’t attend, now we take advantage of the work holidays to visit the family and enjoy the accordion contests”.

Peñaranda walked with her daughter through the Calle Grande Craft Center, where she bought souvenirs and the traditional vueltiao hat.

Jaime Rodolfo Márquez was also in the place, who from Barranquilla came to enjoy the different emblematic sites of Valledupar. “My habit is to go to the Guatapurí river, stroll through the Historic Center and through the emblematic Alfonso López square, where we will once again enjoy the accordions and Vallenato music,” he said.

ARTISANS HIGHLIGHTING TRADITIONS

From Sincelejo, Sucre, he came to the capital of Cesar Luis Ángel Barros, to market his handicrafts during the celebration of these festivities that attract tourists from all over the country.

Among its products, it offers hats, women’s sandals, Wayuu backpacks, an activity that it has been carrying out for five years, and two of which have attended the Vallenato Legend Festival, to fill the streets of this city, which is an icon, with color and magic. in Colombia with the accordion party.

“It is an example festival at the national level, which promotes the culture of Colombia because many visitors come to this city to experience this great event,” said the artisan who is part of the exhibition located next to the roundabout ‘La María Mulata’ .

Jorge Ortega Madrid, also from Sucre, said that thousands of natives and visitors are walking through the handicrafts exhibition, looking for the best outfits to wear at these accordion festivals.

“This city always welcomes us, we are more than cyan artisans who are in these spaces that give life and harmony to the city during the Vallenata Legend Festival.

PROMOTE THE CITY

With the tourism website of the municipality of Valledupar, the App and its QR code, the world capital of vallenato is connected to the world, generating digital spaces so that people from all over the country and abroad have access to didactic information about the riches of this capital.

Through various icons, the authorities remind the community that they can visit the places to enjoy the best gastronomy in the region, see the attractions, plans, routes, restaurant and hotel guide, interactive map, news, calendar of events and contact pages.

This electronic page, with a very youthful concept, develops and implements a new, modern, easy-to-navigate web design and provides useful information to visitors.

“This is a useful tool to show the tourist agenda that we have, such as the upcoming events such as the Vallenato Festival, the Bolivarian Games, an event of the Judicial Branch, a half marathon, among others that will promote tourism and development of the city and the region”, expressed the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro.

The Government of Cesar also has the App ‘El Cesar in your hands’ available, where all the information a tourist needs to know is found, showing routes, restaurants, lodgings and tourist sites in the 25 municipalities of the department.

“It is a tool that provides the opportunity to get to know our land, with its landscapes, gastronomy, culture, with the narration of our history and additionally they will have details of the Vallenata Music Cultural Center,” said the Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Cesar, Ivan Murgas Vallejo.

