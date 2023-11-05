Home » Devastating Earthquake in Western Nepal Leaves Over 150 Dead and Hundreds Injured
Devastating Earthquake in Western Nepal Leaves Over 150 Dead and Hundreds Injured

By BBC News Mundo Staff Writer – 2 hours ago

Kathmandu, Nepal – An earthquake struck the western region of Nepal on Friday, leaving over 150 people dead and at least 375 injured. Rescue efforts have been ongoing, but the magnitude of the disaster has made it challenging to reach affected areas.

Geethakumari Bista, a survivor of the earthquake, tragically lost her 14-year-old daughter when their house collapsed. Despite the rescue team’s efforts to save her, she was trapped in the rubble and did not survive. Bista shared her harrowing experience, saying, “Everything happened suddenly. We didn’t understand what was happening. People were shouting around. The police came, and I shouted: ‘I’m alive too’. First, they rescued my eldest daughter, took her out, and took her to the ground floor. Unfortunately, they couldn’t save the little girl.”

The earthquake occurred at 11:47 p.m. local time, according to the Nepal Monitoring and Research Center. This is not the first time Nepal has experienced such a disaster, as the country is located along the Himalayas, an area prone to seismic activity. In 2015, Nepal suffered two devastating earthquakes, resulting in the death of 9,000 people and injuries to 22,309 individuals.

International aid has been offered to Nepal, with neighboring countries such as China and India stepping in to provide humanitarian assistance. Nepal’s Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, traveled to the affected region on Saturday and expressed his condolences for the loss of life caused by the earthquake. A cabinet meeting is scheduled for Sunday to determine whether to accept foreign aid to support rescue operations.

Rescue efforts have been impeded by road blockages caused by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Local authorities have urged residents to remain outside for at least 24 hours as aftershocks continue to be felt in the area.

The government estimates that more than 150 people have died in the disaster, with over 370 people being injured. The Jajarkot hospital is overwhelmed with injured individuals, and critically ill patients have had to be airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

Santosh Rokka, a police official in the region, spoke about the chaos that ensued after the earthquake, stating, “Houses have collapsed. People have run out of their houses. I have gone out into the crowd of terrified residents.”

The destruction caused by the earthquake has left many homeless, with fears of new aftershocks prompting affected individuals to sleep outside their homes. Laxman Pun, one of the survivors, expressed uncertainty about their future accommodation, saying, “We don’t know where we’ll be able to stay. We’ll probably need tents.”

Efforts to access the heavily affected Jajarkot region have been hindered due to land displacement caused by the earthquake, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

With the memories of the 2015 earthquakes still fresh, Nepal is once again rallying together to provide support and assistance to those affected by this recent disaster. It is hoped that the international aid and the government’s efforts will bring relief and aid in the ongoing rescue operations.

[Reporting from Nathan Williams and BBC Nepal]

