Committee wants to have PEGEL’s emails restored | > – News

As of: October 27, 2023 6:40 p.m

According to the Green Party’s parliamentary group, the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry into the Climate Foundation now wants to request backup copies of deleted emails from the account of Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD).

The Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (PUA) decided on Friday to request backup copies of deleted emails from Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD) directly from the country’s data processing center. This emerges from a press release from the Green parliamentary group in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In addition to the emails, flow logs (so-called “traces”) and metadata would also be requested. From these, among other things, the sender and recipient of emails could be identified and deletion processes could be reconstructed.

Request for evidence directly to the IT service provider

In the statement, the Greens write that in the course of the debate about the “deletion affair” of Minister Pegel’s emails, the state government claimed that the responsible data processing center in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania could not restore the deleted emails. The PUA’s request for evidence is now addressed directly to the state’s own IT service provider DVZ.

According to Hannes Damm, spokesman for the Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group, it can be assumed that copies of deleted emails from Pegel can still be secured. “E-mails from the past year are also missing. The last deletion actions were probably not very long ago,” explained Damm.

Greens: Level key figure in founding the Climate Foundation

“We will also try to use metadata to find out whether relevant emails were deleted even after the investigative committee was set up,” explained Damm. It is hoped that the reconstruction of deleted emails will provide “even more information about the influence of Nord Stream 2 AG on the decisions of the minister and the entire state government.”

Christian Pegel was a key figure in the approval of Nord Stream 2 and the founding of the Climate Foundation. The energy minister at the time only provided the committee with a few emails on this topic – despite appropriate evidence decisions and only after massive public pressure.

Further information

