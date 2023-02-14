Home News Minor apprehended transporting marijuana
On the Yaguará-Neiva highway, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended transporting 6,000 doses of marijuana that apparently would be sold in the capital Opita.

According to the report of the uniformed officers, when they were carrying out routine patrols in the surroundings of the municipality of Yaguará, they found a vehicle with a puncture on the road. When they inquired about the young man, he was nervous about what the police officers from the quadrant proceeded to register the Automotive finding 10 ziploc bags with the stash.

The young man was apprehended for trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics and was left at the disposal of the family police station for the restoration of his rights, for his part, marijuana and the vehicle at the disposal of the Neiva Prosecutor’s Office.

Captain Hernán Andrés Palomo, commander in charge of district 7 Yaguará, indicated that the discovery occurred on the road that leads from Yaguará to Neiva where 6 kilos of marijuana were seized and a 17-year-old boy was apprehended.

