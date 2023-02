The Inter coach analyzes Marassi’s draw: “The result doesn’t satisfy us, I take the performance but I’m not happy.” On the championship and on -15 from Napoli: “Let’s look at ourselves, there were good signs but we had to finalize better”. On the Lukaku-Barella dispute: “There was a bit of nervousness about the result but the situation has settled”

RANKING – REPORT CARDS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook