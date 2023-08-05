Devastation and Misery: Flooding Ravages Heilongjiang and Hebei Provinces

Heilongjiang River Overflows, Causing Devastating Flooding in China

Beijing time, August 5, 2023 – On August 4, the Heilongjiang River in China overflowed, resulting in widespread flooding and causing authorities to issue red warnings. Many houses were washed away in the disaster, leaving villages in Hebei Province in a state of misery.

Residents in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang, shared their experiences amidst the devastation. One resident described how all the houses were swept away, including the bungalows and the forest farm. Livestock, vehicles, and personal belongings were all lost in the floodwaters. Another resident spoke of seeking refuge on higher floors and witnessing the destruction of houses being carried away by the force of the water.

Officials reported that the Mudan River, Lalin River, Ant River, and Yalu River had all exceeded their warning levels and flooded surrounding areas such as Shangzhi, Wuchang, Hailin, Ning’an, Harbin, and Mudanjiang. Local residents expressed concerns over the lack of information regarding the conditions in certain areas affected by the floods, including Shangzhi Jiuxingtun and Erdaoqiaotun.

The situation in urban areas also worsened as waterlogging continued to rise. The predicament faced by those who needed medical attention and medication was particularly worrying.

In comparison, the disaster in Jilin was slightly less severe, although many villagers remained trapped in their communities. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) declared an end to rescue operations in Zhuozhou, Hebei, and requested rescue teams from around the country to leave the province. However, conflicting reports from local residents revealed that urban and rural areas of Zhuozhou were still severely flooded, prompting individuals to question the accuracy of official media reports.

Civil rescue workers in Zhuozhou raised concerns over the significant destruction suffered by neighboring villages and the ongoing presence of trapped people. A man from Tangjiazhuang Village, Zhaogezhuang Town in Laishui, reported witnessing the remains of many victims, including his own relatives. He described the bodies as being unrecognizable due to their decomposition after several days in the water.

The floodwaters have receded in Mentougou, Beijing, leaving behind dilapidated houses and broken families. One resident expressed gratitude for surviving but expressed sorrow for those who had lost their lives. Another villager voiced concern over the inability to contact neighbors who may never return.

In the aftermath of the natural disaster, questions arose about the actual number of casualties caused by the heavy rainfall and government-ordered flood discharge aimed at protecting Beijing. It is uncertain whether the Chinese government will disclose the full extent of the damages and loss of life.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the northern and eastern parts of Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, and central and eastern Liaoning until 8 pm on August 5. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to limit outdoor activities, while transportation services such as railways and roads are being affected.

This comprehensive report was compiled by NTDTV reporter Ren Hao.

