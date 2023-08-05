International Summit Convenes in Saudi Arabia to Address Russia’s War in Ukraine and Food Insecurity Crisis

Saudi Arabia Hosts Summit to Draft Principles for Ending Russia’s War in Ukraine

Saudi Arabia is hosting a summit in Jeddah with senior officials from nearly 40 countries to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, Russia is not participating in the talks, raising questions about their effectiveness. The purpose of the summit is to draft key principles on how to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the participation of many countries, including developing nations that have been severely affected by the soaring food prices caused by the war. President Zelensky emphasized the importance of implementing peace programs to address food security issues, as millions of people around the world are directly impacted by the conflict.

Russia recently withdrew from a United Nations-brokered food agreement that allowed Ukrainian agricultural products to be shipped through the Black Sea to countries combating hunger. This has further escalated tensions and deepened the crisis.

President Zelensky expressed hopes that the summit would lead to a “peace summit” of world leaders in the near future to endorse the principles that would be based on Ukraine’s proposed ten-point peace package. This package includes respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories claimed by Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russia has rejected Ukraine’s peace proposal and is closely monitoring the Jeddah meeting. The Kremlin spokesman said that any attempt to promote a peaceful solution should be viewed positively, indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue.

The presence of China and other neutral nations, such as India and Brazil, at the summit is seen as an opportunity for Ukraine to garner more support. China, in particular, has announced its willingness to work with the international community to find a political settlement for the Ukraine crisis.

The talks in Jeddah demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s willingness to mediate and contribute to a permanent and peaceful solution. As the world‘s largest crude exporter and a key player in the global oil market, Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The summit also carries significance for Saudi Arabia, as it helps enhance its global importance, especially amid the energy crisis triggered by the war. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has been isolated internationally since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. However, the current crisis has provided an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to regain its standing and play an influential role in resolving the conflict.

The meeting in Jeddah comes after informal talks held in Copenhagen in June, which did not result in any formal agreement. It remains to be seen whether the principles drafted in Jeddah will lead to a meaningful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The international community is closely watching the developments and hoping for a peaceful outcome to the crisis.

