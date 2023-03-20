Home News Developments in the political process in Sudan… A meeting by “Hemedti” and a false tweet by “Arman” and statements by “Al-Burhan”
News

Developments in the political process in Sudan… A meeting by “Hemedti” and a false tweet by “Arman” and statements by “Al-Burhan”

by admin
Developments in the political process in Sudan… A meeting by “Hemedti” and a false tweet by “Arman” and statements by “Al-Burhan”

Sudani Net:

The political process in Sudan witnessed exciting developments during the past hours, following a meeting chaired by Hemedti, statements by Al-Burhan, a statement by the Democratic Bloc, and a tweet by Arman.

The deputy of the Sovereign Council chaired a meeting in the past hours that included the parties to the political process, which ended with announcing the timing of the formation of the new government.

The meeting set next April as the date for the formation of a government and the final signing of the framework agreement and the transitional constitution, according to leader Khaled Omar Youssef.

The Democratic Bloc boycotted Hamidati’s meeting after receiving an invitation to attend it, demanding fair representation of the parties and agreement on a dialogue mechanism.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Sovereignty Council denied a tweet by the leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Yasser Arman.

In it, he indicated that the meeting of the parties to the operation was chaired by Al-Burhan, as it was found that he did not attend.

In addition, the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, refused to use political forces for what he described as “spirit” for the armed forces, stressing that the alternative will not stand or turn into an asset.

Al-Burhan’s statements coincided with the date of the meeting of Hamidati and the signatories to the framework agreement, where the success of the civil government depended on standing behind people’s issues with truth and not fraud.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Meanwhile in the world - International

You may also like

Insights into the ritual past of an ancient...

The French government survives a vote of no...

They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible...

Essener does not want to leave the burning...

Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from...

Special Olympics athletes in Schladming: “Come on today”

Presidential Office “Invitation of G7 leaders, affirmative measures...

A man is riddled with shots in La...

Desy enters into cooperation with institute in Chicago...

The throats of the trained administrative staff resound...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy