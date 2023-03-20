Sudani Net:

The political process in Sudan witnessed exciting developments during the past hours, following a meeting chaired by Hemedti, statements by Al-Burhan, a statement by the Democratic Bloc, and a tweet by Arman.

The deputy of the Sovereign Council chaired a meeting in the past hours that included the parties to the political process, which ended with announcing the timing of the formation of the new government.

The meeting set next April as the date for the formation of a government and the final signing of the framework agreement and the transitional constitution, according to leader Khaled Omar Youssef.

The Democratic Bloc boycotted Hamidati’s meeting after receiving an invitation to attend it, demanding fair representation of the parties and agreement on a dialogue mechanism.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Sovereignty Council denied a tweet by the leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change, Yasser Arman.

In it, he indicated that the meeting of the parties to the operation was chaired by Al-Burhan, as it was found that he did not attend.

In addition, the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, refused to use political forces for what he described as “spirit” for the armed forces, stressing that the alternative will not stand or turn into an asset.

Al-Burhan’s statements coincided with the date of the meeting of Hamidati and the signatories to the framework agreement, where the success of the civil government depended on standing behind people’s issues with truth and not fraud.

