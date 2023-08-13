Devotion to the Lord of Good Success, valid for centuries – breaking latest news

Festivities in honor of the Lord of Good Success with limitations.

The Lord of Good Success is the greatest representation of the Catholic faith in the Gonzanamá canton, Loja province. Every year, hundreds of parishioners come together to celebrate their festivities, which coincide with the pilgrimage of the Virgen de El Cisne.

Activities

In the center of the city of Gonzanamá, the Sanctuary of the Lord of Good Success rises majestically, very popular with devotees from different parts of the country, including from northern Peruvian towns, to venerate the Sacred Image.

The programming in honor of the Lord of Good Success is prepared months in advance by the priostes and devotees; however, this 2023, due to early elections, only religious acts will be held inside the temple.

Francisco Herrera Herrera, coordinator of the perpetual priests of August 18, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that the events begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday the 18th of this month with the concentration of priests and devotees of the Lord of Good Success, then the blessing .

Minutes later there will be the traditional descent of the Lord from the throne, so that at 3:00 p.m. there will be mass with the people of González residing abroad, and at 7:00 p.m., the eighth day of the novena and vespers.

On Saturday, August 19, the activities continue with the first Eucharist at 8:00 a.m., where the Community of Dominican Sisters will participate; 11:00 a.m., mass for the feast of the priostes on August 18. The agenda is repeated with other actors on Sunday 20.

“Previously it was done with artists and other cultural events (castle and dances), but, due to the electoral silence, these activities were omitted,” said the coordinator of the perpetual priostes.

He added that these festivities coincided with the pilgrimage of the Virgin of El Cisne, but the faithful walk with the “Churonita” up to a certain point, and then traveled to Gonzanamá to participate in the agenda.

Devotion

Every year, this devotion grows. Carlos Rojas began with this faith since he was a child —his parents instilled in him— and it continues to this day. “He always participated in the descent of the Lord from his throne, located on the main altar,” he said. (YO)

Box

The denomination of perpetual priests alludes to the fact that they participate in the descent of the Lord every year.

Given

The ascent of the Lord of Good Success will be on Sunday, August 27.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

