The young businessman Felipe Díaz was injured in a robbery in Valledupar

To the Laura Daniela de Valledupar Clinic was transferred to the young businessman Felipe Díaz, owner of the Frutopping restaurant, after being injured in the middle of a robbery in the neighborhood Casimiro Master of the city.

According to the first versions, the young man was shot in the face by the criminals, managing to be helped and taken to a care center where he is currently being treated.Friends and relatives of the young businessman are gathered pending a medical report indicating the state of health of the young man.

The authorities have not yet issued an official report on the case. EL PILÓN contacted a person close to the businessman, who assured that around 8:30 at night He entered the room to be operated on.

