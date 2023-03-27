Home News Díaz-Canel describes the elections in Cuba as “a victory”
News

Díaz-Canel describes the elections in Cuba as “a victory”

by admin
Díaz-Canel describes the elections in Cuba as “a victory”
HAVANA (CUBA) 03/26/2023.- A woman votes today for the parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Havana (Cuba). Cuba began this Sunday the electoral day of its parliamentary elections, with which the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), the highest legislative body of the island, will be renewed for five years. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Caneldescribed the results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections as “a revolutionary victory.”

Through his Twitter account, the insular president He valued the participation in the elections -75.92%, eight points less than in 2018- as a “clean home run” despite “the fierce campaign and calls for abstentionism” from the dissidence.

Although this is a very high percentage in any other country in the Western Hemisphere, the figure is considerably far from the historical average before 2018, above 90%.

However, it was higher than in the two previous appointments with the polls: the referendum on the Family Code in September and the municipal elections in November.

According to preliminary data from the National Electoral Council (CEN), The 470 candidates -for 470 seats, the vast majority of whom were members of the Communist Party or related organizations- managed to exceed the threshold of 50% of the votes, for which they were elected..

“This Sunday was a day of celebration, joy, confirmation, convictions,” Díaz-Canel added.

After Sunday’s day, three independent electoral observation NGOs -in Cuba there were no international observers- They described the elections as the “most irregular” in the country since 1976 and they considered that the “will” of the electorate was not met. EFE

Raúl Castro, voting, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the parliamentary elections in Cuba.

See also  Grest Comelico, after the pandemic Don Fabio gives new life to tradition

You may also like

thanks to the staff of the ‘San Francesco’...

Holy season, go for a walk, pray, or...

Sainz: “we know what we need to improve”...

The widow of Borgian literature – breaking latest...

The winners at the India Catalina

3/26【Hot Search Headlines】Western media predict Xi Jinping’s true...

SKY HUNTERS – Music by Pasquale Catalano and...

The Provincial Assembly of South Kivu “disapproves” of...

They investigate whether the Police Director uses his...

Hong Kong Crypto Firms Receive Interest From Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy