The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Caneldescribed the results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections as “a revolutionary victory.”

Through his Twitter account, the insular president He valued the participation in the elections -75.92%, eight points less than in 2018- as a “clean home run” despite “the fierce campaign and calls for abstentionism” from the dissidence.

Although this is a very high percentage in any other country in the Western Hemisphere, the figure is considerably far from the historical average before 2018, above 90%.

However, it was higher than in the two previous appointments with the polls: the referendum on the Family Code in September and the municipal elections in November.

According to preliminary data from the National Electoral Council (CEN), The 470 candidates -for 470 seats, the vast majority of whom were members of the Communist Party or related organizations- managed to exceed the threshold of 50% of the votes, for which they were elected..

“This Sunday was a day of celebration, joy, confirmation, convictions,” Díaz-Canel added.

After Sunday’s day, three independent electoral observation NGOs -in Cuba there were no international observers- They described the elections as the “most irregular” in the country since 1976 and they considered that the “will” of the electorate was not met. EFE