Did dirty money enter Petro’s campaign? See what is known

In the summons hearing before the Prosecutor’s Office this Thursday to define his insurance measure, Nicolás Petro confessed that irregular money entered the campaign of today’s president Gustavo Petro.

As will be remembered, the president’s son was captured and formally linked to an investigation that is being followed for money laundering and illicit enrichment.

During the hearing, in order to support the claims, the defendant made a commitment to the Prosecutor’s Office to deliver evidence such as documentation, audio recordings and other evidence, within the framework of a commitment that he acquired with the accusing entity.

Likewise, he announced his resignation as a deputy of the Atlantic Assembly.

In addition, the accusing body collected recordings, contracts and WhatsApp conversations that were delivered by Day Vásquez, the ex-wife of the former deputy, who is collaborating with justice.

On Thursday, the prosecutor in the case, Mario Burgos, said that Nicolás Petro accepted his responsibility for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment and requested a measure restricting the freedom of the son of President Gustavo Petro, after hearing a major charge confession from the president’s son.

According to Burgos, Nicolás Petro provided information that was not known about several facts, including how his father’s presidential campaign was financed, an alleged violation of the electoral limits and that a part of them had not been duly reported to the authorities. authorities.

Likewise, he affirmed that part of the money from illegal sources had been used for personal gain and another part in the presidential campaign.

Reaction

On the other hand, before the declarations of his son in the prosecutor’s office, President Gustavo Petro, said in the Popular Campesino Assembly for the reactivation of the National System of Agrarian Reform and Rural Development in Sincelejo, that “you have the absolute certainty that this government it ends according to the popular mandate, no one else’s, and it is good that it is clear in Colombia, there is no one who can end this government, let it be the people themselves and the people gave an order by majority in the electoral ballot boxes” .

According to the president, “I have never told any of my sons or daughters that they commit crimes, that has not existed. It is not the first time that they have tried to use the family scars, some will heal, others perhaps never, of course they have tried to use all the weaknesses to open the way for the collapse of the first popular government in Colombia”.

The Colombian president assured that he will not rule on the case of his son and the alleged entry of illegal money into the 2022 presidential campaign and that his government will go until 2026.

Comments

