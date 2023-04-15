Home » Diego Molano assesses whether the National Strike will weigh on him for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office
The former Defense Minister during the government of Iván Duque, Diego Molano, prepares his candidacy for the Mayor of Bogotá with a two-pronged bet between the fight against crime and mobility. However, the road to win over the capital’s electorate is still quite long if one takes into account the voting trends in the capital and the effects that the precedent of the National Strike could have on the popularity of Molano.

In an interview with Kienyke.com, the candidate dismissed the widespread notion that the leftist vote prevails in Bogotá, pointing out that there are many citizens who are tired of the “chaos” in Bogotá and that there is “a radical left that wants to retake Bogotá.” . Although that does recognize that it is a more liberal city than the rest of the country.

“Many Bogotanos say that Bogotá is from the left. I have walked it, I was a Bogotá councilor and I have worked on many issues in Bogotá, I believe that Bogotanos are a more independent, demanding and rebellious electorate and what we want to do is go out and conquer the hearts of those Bogotanos. This is a much more demanding city, more liberal than the rest of the ColombiansMolano pointed out in his interview.

To deal with this intention to vote, in addition to betting on flags like the “freedom, respect for institutions, or entrepreneurship”, does not rule out ending up being measured in consult with other parties to be able to face the other candidates. It is still too early to know who will be his main opponent, when there are only a few confirmed names such as Juan Daniel Oviedo and Rodrigo Lara.

Would the National Strike weigh on your candidacy?

In the midst of it all, Diego Molano answered if he believed that his past as Defense Minister would weigh on him in a city like Bogotá, where situations such as the National Strike came to have a significant impact. Not only representing a severe blow to the image of the Police, but also to the then government of Iván Duque.

On this, the former official assured that in these social mobilizations the rights to peaceful marches were respected and that in fact many of their slogans ended up echoing in the government. The problem was in those who opted for violence and vandalism, he assured.

