PONT-SAINT-MARTIN

Dilapidated and surrounded by waste: it is not a beautiful postcard that tourists who pass on the regional road of the Gressoney Valley meet at the Ronc Grangia locality, in the Municipality of Pont-Saint-Martin. The building located on the straight that precedes the Rechantez gallery offers an uncomfortable panorama, until a few years ago it was the site of a bread and food shop with an artisan workshop and which was originally a hotel. Closed and auctioned several times in vain, it has long been in a state of total abandonment. With this also potentially consequences on safety given the proximity to the busy road.

Now the Municipality will intervene with a specific ordinance. The city council dealt with the case during its last session, prompted by an interpellation of the minority group J’aime Pont-Saint-Martin. “A more appropriate image should be ensured and at least the disposal of waste accumulated over time in the areas relevant to the building should be provided,” the opposition noted in the text. “It is necessary to raise the problem, it is a bad business card for the Valley”, then highlighted the councilor Mauro Roveyaz. The councilor for public works, Ferruccio Parisio, answered: «I asked and received from the bankruptcy trustee the appraisals on the value of the property and received news of the unsuccessful outcome of the last deed of sale. In 2019, the latest appraisal estimated an auction base value of 575 thousand euros, a figure that fell in 2021, when the sixth tender, which went deserted, took place to 133 thousand euros. As a Municipality we will take the appropriate steps – continued Parisio -. The mayor will soon sign an order to request the restoration and safety of the site, failure to comply can be subject to a fine of between 250 and 2,500 euros “. “We will try this route but given the situation that weighs on the property I do not know what the outcome will be – added the mayor, Marco Sucquet -. I announced this deed to the trustee in bankruptcy. It is the first time that such a step has been taken in our municipality ». –

Amelio Ambrosi