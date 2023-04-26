Ding Xuexiang: Strengthen the application of digital innovation to accelerate digital transformation | Zaobao

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and vice premier of the State Council, said that it is necessary to strengthen the application of digital innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the 4th United Nations World Data Forum opened in Hangzhou on Monday (April 24). Ding Xuexiang attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Ding Xuexiang said that the current world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, and global sustainable development is facing multiple challenges. “We will promote the implementation of global development initiatives with the ‘rule of data’ to provide new impetus and vitality for sustainable development.”

To this end, he put forward four proposals: first, adhere to true multilateralism, deepen global digital governance, break down digital barriers, and deepen data interconnection; second, strengthen the application of digital innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen collaborative innovation of new generation digital technologies Promote the integration of digital technology into all fields and the whole process of economic and social development.

The third is to promote equitable development and continue to bridge the digital divide; the fourth is to work together to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen statistical monitoring of global poverty reduction, food security, energy supply, health and other fields, and timely and accurately measure the impact of sustainable development progress and results.

According to reports, the 4th United Nations World Data Forum is hosted by the United Nations and jointly organized by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the Zhejiang Provincial Government.

