The second-hand market is down slightly, with double the number of registrations

Listen to the audio version of the article

The second-hand market has represented an important alternative on the car market compared to the purchase of a new car, above all in a market phase strongly conditioned by the supply crisis and by delays in deliveries due to the shortage of chips and semiconductors on assembly lines. Even if the situation seems destined to normalize. After the growth in January, the used car market fell again in February, with the number of transfers of ownership down by 1%.

According to the elaboration made by Unrae, the association that brings together foreign manufacturers, net transfers dropped by 1.5%, while mini-transfers remain substantially stable (-0.2%). In the first two months, however, the second-hand market remains active with a 4% growth in passages compared to the same period of 2022.

Among the engines chosen on the used car market, diesel is in first place with a share of 47.3% in February 2023, followed by petrol engines, at 40%. Hybrids rise to third place with 4.8% in the month and 4.5% in the cumulative, overtaking LPG (at 4.5% of the total in the month and 4.4% in the two months) while methane rises to 2 .4%.

Exchanges between private individuals/companies remain the most numerous, at 56.2% of total transfers of ownership, stable at 39.7% from operator to end customer while those from rentals are growing (1.4% overall) and those from Km0 lose 0.4 points (at 2.6%).

Transitions on the used market mainly involve “dated” cars, over 10 years old, in over 50% of cases, the share of 6 to 10 year old cars rises to 15.4%,

of cars from 4 to 6 years. This shows that the Italian one is in some ways a “poor” market with a turnover oriented towards already dated models.