Cecilia Rodriguez drives Spain crazy: a killer outfit worth… 10,000 euros!

Cecilia Rodriguez is one of the most followed showgirls on social media and whenever she attends an event it is definitely news. After being the protagonist at Coachella in California, Belen’s sister returned to Europe and in recent days she has been in Spain, more precisely in Madrid, and has driven Spanish fans crazy.

Present at the Premios Platino, an event that rewards television and film products, on the red carpet she left everyone speechless thanks also to a 10 thousand euro outfit. Dizzying gap and screaming physique for Cecilia, who has also conquered many fans in Spain.

“Fabulosa come siempre”, “que bueno fue conocerlos!!” are just some of the comments on his post relating to the evening in Madrid. Despite this, there was some controversy, especially relating to the price of her outfit. Controversies to which Cecilia preferred not to respond, letting the images speak for themselves.

