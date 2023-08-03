Home » Directive no. 2 of 2020 of the Minister for the Public Administration
News

Directive no. 2 of 2020 of the Minister for the Public Administration

by admin
Directive no. 2 of 2020 of the Minister for the Public Administration

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  In 'El Boliche' traffic signals were vandalized

You may also like

A new TOGOCOM agency in Bè – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

A bus overturned on the road near the...

Severe Weather and Typhoon “Kanu” Impact Various Regions...

Summer readings for the little ones under ‘The...

13.98 million cases of beautiful three-bedroom houses on...

Boric, seeks to make a new tax reform

Pnrr, here are the circulars to feed the...

The dollar is near the highest level in...

Provincial Organs and Departments Actively Implement the Spirit...

The foundations are laid for the collaboration of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy