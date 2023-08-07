Home games for Gurten and the Young Vikings

After the 3-1 win in Klagenfurt, the Gurtners go into this match with confidence. The Vöcklamarkters also celebrated an opening win. “You could see that Vöcklamarkt brought in strong players. I’m expecting a hard-fought game at eye level,” says Gurten coach Peter Madritsch. Midfielder Jakob Horner is doubtful due to an ankle injury.

The Young Vikings under new coach Hubert Zauner are also playing at home today. Opponent at 5 p.m. in the Innviertel Arena is Deutschlandsberg. After the 2-1 defeat against Gleisdorf, the second team of SV Ried hopes to win a point in front of their home crowd.

