Home » Home games for Gurten and the Young Vikings
News

Home games for Gurten and the Young Vikings

by admin
Home games for Gurten and the Young Vikings

After the 3-1 win in Klagenfurt, the Gurtners go into this match with confidence. The Vöcklamarkters also celebrated an opening win. “You could see that Vöcklamarkt brought in strong players. I’m expecting a hard-fought game at eye level,” says Gurten coach Peter Madritsch. Midfielder Jakob Horner is doubtful due to an ankle injury.

The Young Vikings under new coach Hubert Zauner are also playing at home today. Opponent at 5 p.m. in the Innviertel Arena is Deutschlandsberg. After the 2-1 defeat against Gleisdorf, the second team of SV Ried hopes to win a point in front of their home crowd.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Serious injuries to the hand for a worker who was working on a machine

You may also like

A new nighttime temperature record was set in...

WE DON’T KILL THE BEES

Faeser talks about deporting “clans” collectively

Beihang University Vice President Zhang Guang Investigated: Speculations...

NESR Secures Over $175 Million in Contracts &...

PNC captures a subject for murdering a person...

The keys to ecommerce growth

The Wels pop-up concerts begin on Friday

Barbie exceeds one billion dollars globally – Diario...

Former High-Level Officials Accuse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy