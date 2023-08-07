Street Fighter 6 Excites Fans with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration and New Character Announcement

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 Reveals Exciting Collaborations and New Character at EVO

EVO, one of the biggest fighting game tournaments, has provided gamers with exciting announcements and trailers for upcoming titles. While Project L, Tekken 8, and Mortal Kombat 1 had their time in the spotlight, Capcom was not one to be left behind.

In a first trailer released during the event, it was revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be making their way to Street Fighter 6 on August 8. However, fans expecting fully-playable turtle fighters might be disappointed, as this collaboration will allow players to customize their characters and give them a TMNT-style appearance. Along with the turtle-themed gear, players will also have access to special emotes, new titles, and various other personalized features.

Capcom understands that fans anticipate major announcements during championships, and so they did not stop at the TMNT collaboration. Another trailer showcased the introduction of a new character named AKI, who will be joining Street Fighter 6’s roster in the fall. With only one movie appearance thus far, it is difficult to predict AKI’s fighting style. However, it is hard to ignore the potential of those formidable long nails.

While the announcement of the TMNT collaboration might not be what some fans were hoping for, it still adds an interesting twist to the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6. The ability to transform into a turtle and enjoy unique features will undoubtedly bring some fun and nostalgia to the game. Moreover, the inclusion of AKI as a new character further expands the diverse roster of fighters, promising a fresh and exciting experience for players.

Street Fighter fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the game, and these recent announcements have only heightened the anticipation. With collaborations and new characters being unveiled, it seems that Capcom is determined to make Street Fighter 6 a title to remember.

Stay tuned for more updates on Street Fighter 6 as we eagerly await its release.

