Landy Torres asked the Taiwanese ambassador to install the Paraguay-Taiwan Polytechnic University in Alto Paraná

The governor-elect met with the Taiwanese diplomat to discuss bilateral cooperation issues.

The elected and proclaimed governor of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres, met this Tuesday (20) with the China-Taiwan ambassador, José Chih-Cheng Han, at the diplomatic headquarters in Asunción. On the occasion, Torres explained that the meeting addressed issues related to bilateral cooperation between Paraguay and Taiwan, especially with regard to the possible installation of the Paraguay-Taiwan Polytechnic University in Alto Paraná, he said.

“I met at the Embassy of the Republic of China – Taiwan, in Asunción, with Ambassador José Chih-Cheng Han. On the occasion, we addressed various issues related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries and in particular on the possibility of the installation of the Paraguay-Taiwan Polytechnic University in Alto Paraná”, explained Torres.

In the same way, he reported that he spoke with the Asian diplomat about the possibility of granting technical assistance to compatriots who want to dedicate themselves to fish farming, he said. “We also addressed the implementation of technical assistance for fish farming, specifically surubí, tilapia, pacú, boga and freshwater shrimp, in order to provide an alternative for breeding and livelihood for small producers in Alto Paraná. We also specifically address cooperation alternatives in the areas of education and citizen security for our department”.

The future departmental executive finally thanked the diplomat for the courtesy of receiving him in his office and extended an invitation to visit Alto Paraná in the near future. “I appreciate the attention and kindness of the diplomatic corps of the sister Republic of China – Taiwan and, finally, I extended an invitation to the ambassador to visit Alto Paraná,” ​​he said.