Discovering Maddox Kong the Togolese trained at Gremio FC in Brazil

Young Togolese players are in considerable numbers all over the world. Some of them are endowed with incredible talents. This is the case of Maddox Kong who now plays for Hongkong FC. The editorial staff puts on the table the complete profile of this young Chino-Togolese.

Born on July 9, 2002, Maddox Kong made his debut with the Gremio FC U13s in Brazil. He trained as a striker between 2014 and 2017. He then continued his training with the Manchester United Foundation where he spent a year. In 2020, he signed his first professional contract with KC Southern in the Premier League in Hong Kong. He had spent 2 years there before taking over the management of Kitchee SC. He was strong at Kitchee SC where he put on outstanding goals and performances. He was also Hong Kong champion last season. This earned him a summons to the Hong Kong national team where he played friendly matches. Today he signed up for a new club, Hong Kong FC for a season.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Born of a Togolese mother, he finally wanted to evolve with his mother’s nation. At 21, Maddox Kong is blessed with tremendous speed, appreciable technique, fantastic agility and breathtaking tactical intelligence. His movements and replacements on the field are remarkable. No doubt he will do better at his new club and try to bounce back to a much more upscale club. He has a very large margin of progress which will open the doors of Europe to him.