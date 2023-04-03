Home News Dismantle network linked to sexual crimes after strong nationwide operation
Dismantle network linked to sexual crimes after strong nationwide operation

by admin

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, through social networks reported that as a result of an operation between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, 232 stalkers, rapists and sexual assaulters of boys and girls were captured.

“All that criminal structure will be neutralized with the weight of the law, the times of selective impunity are behind us,” the official reiterated.

After an exhaustive investigation, they carried out operations in different municipalities of: San Salvador, Ahuachapán, Santa Ana, Sonsonate, Cuscatlán, La Paz, Cabañas, San Vicente, Usulután, San Miguel, Morazán, and La Unión.

According to the authorities, they managed to impact and dismantle a network of criminals who will be prosecuted for the crimes of rape, sexual assault, use of children in pornography through technology.

Among the people arrested are 222 men and 10 women involved.

The head of Security pointed out that previous administrations inherited a justice system that allowed these criminals to get away with it. .

“That is over, I reiterate once again, we are here to do justice and protect our population for good,” he said.

