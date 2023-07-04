Dismantled drug trafficking network in La Guajira

Ten people who allegedly made up a drug trafficking network were captured by the Police and the National Army in an operation carried out in La Guajira.

The uniformed officers located the subjects in the municipality of Riohacha in compliance with court orders.

According to the authorities, the network was called “Los Residentes” and would be the driving force behind the armed group calling itself the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra.

In addition, it had interference in four educational institutes in the city of Riohacha.

Those captured were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for prosecution for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics.

