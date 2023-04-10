This Sunday the dismantling of a gang dedicated to the exploitation of young people in Chile was confirmed. The General Prosecutor of the Nation issued a statement on the case, indicating that it was a group of relatives who was in charge of this situation, who were taken to the southern country with various deceptions.

As mentioned by Hugo Tovar Pereza director specializing in human rights violations at the Prosecutor’s Office, the family clan was allegedly dedicated to giving tickets and passports to the victims, and then forcing them to perform sexual acts in various cities in Chile.

“The Prosecutor’s Office dismantled a gang that recruited young people in Manizales, Caldas, in order to perform sexual acts in Chile. The gang operated with false job expectations, so that the young people would not have any suspicions,” said Tovar, in a video from the prosecution about the facts.

What they did, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was to transfer them to Chile with all their documents in order, in addition to telling them that the jobs they were going for were well paid. They left Pereira for Bogotá and later arrived in four Chilean cities, where their documents were withheld and they were forced to carry out the aforementioned practices.

“Apparently they put a debt of five million pesos on the women, which increased if they did not agree to the sexual pretensions. In the course of the process, there were 27 victims for these events that occurred in the Coffee Region.” Hugo Tovar mentioned, in response to what happened.

Find here all the facts in the video of the Prosecutor’s Office: