If you are looking for where to go by bike in Trentino Alto Adige, know that there are bros here the most beautiful cycle paths of Italy. We are talking about an extraordinary territory, envied by all thanks to the mountains, lakes, apple orchards and clean air. Trentino-Alto Adige is full of itineraries which, winding between the Dolomites, Lake Garda and the Pre-Alps, allow lovers of cycle tourism, from the mountain bike and some electric bicycles to enjoy the natural wonders of the area from a privileged perspective. This region boasts approx 400 kilometers of cycle paths: not bad for an area of ​​13,605 square kilometers. Here are so many possibilities to do bike excursionscon itineraries suitable for cyclists Of every kind

Where to go by bike in Trentino-Alto Adige: the most beautiful cycle paths

Trentino-Alto Adige (o South Tyrol) is a region almost exclusively mountainous. The cycle paths, therefore, are often characterized by a significant difference in height: ideal for taking a breather and toning the buttocks and legs, tiring for those used to flat itineraries. The region is also bathed by the Lake Gardanear which there are some truly unmissable cycle paths (such as the Garda ring, which we have covered in full).

Resia Pass – Merano

Cycle path from Bolzano to Laces

Valle dei Laghi cycle path

Val Pusteria cycle path

Valle Isarco cycle path

Bolzano – Sterzing

Riva del Garda – Mori

Alta Val di Non cycle path

1. Passo di Resia – Merano cycle path

This splendid itinerary crosses the Val Venosta from the Resia Pass (1504 metres), near the border with Austria, up to Merano (330 metres): a real paradise for cyclists who love high altitude routes with considerable height differences (1200 meters downhill). The length is about 80 kilometers which can be covered in an afternoon (one way). You have to be careful because in some stretches there is no cycle path, so you find yourself along country or secondary roads where cars pass. After the Passo di Resia, continue on the cycle path that runs alongside the picturesque Lake Resia (famous for the Curon bell tower that emerges from the water), to then descend in altitude and meet beautiful medieval villages (such as Glorenza).

Read also

2. Cycle path from Bolzano to Laces

This itinerary of almost 56 kilometers is part of the Via Claudia Augusta, an ancient Roman road that starts in Antino (Venice) and ends in Bavaria. The cycle path that connects Bolzano to Laces (and vice versa) has an asphalt surface, is equipped and in excellent condition. It is a route suitable for all levels of difficulty because the slope is constant but not excessive, except for the final stretch when you immerse yourself in Val Venosta, near Merano. The itinerary is also fascinating because it runs alongside the apple orchards. Along the way there are several refreshment points, bike rental centers and also the train to load the bicycles in case, on the way back, tiredness should take over.

3. Valle dei Laghi cycle path

We have already talked about the Valle dei Laghi cycle path in this article. It is a simple cycle path, 38 kilometers long which starts from Linfano, where the Sarca river flows into Lake Garda, and ends at Terlago. It is located in the area that is defined “Finland of Italy” thanks to the presence of really enchanting small lakes. Along the itinerary you will not only encounter lakes, but also lunar rocky landscapes, olive groves and woods.

4. Val Pusteria cycle path

Also known as “Pusterbike”, this cycle path crosses the boundless green valleys of Val Pusteria, following a simple itinerary that starts from San Candido (1175 metres) and ends at the tiny village of Fortezza (748 metres). Here it joins the Isarco cycle path, which we will discuss later. The track it is about 70 kilometers long and is completed without problems in about 4 hours: perfect for an intense day trip, even if the round trip can be spread over two different days to do things more calmly. There are climbs but they are very short, given that the altitude difference is only about 530 meters. The route, almost entirely paved, crosses the woods and meadows of Alta Pusteria, also passing by Lake Valdaora. Pedaling along the “Pusterbike” is equivalent to an experience of total immersion in the tranquility of nature.

5. Valle Isarco cycle path

This itinerary is also not particularly demanding (42 kilometers and 320 meters in altitude from north to south) and has few tiring climbs. Between vineyards, medieval villages, bridges and tunnels, the setting of this cycle path is varied and never monotonous. It starts from Bressanone and arrives in Bolzano in just over 3 hours along an entirely paved and well-maintained route.

6. Bolzano – Vipiteno cycle path

A bike tour in the mountains of South Tyrol, reserved for the more experienced and not recommended for small children with families. It starts from Bolzano, along from the orthographic right of the River Isarco, and you reach Vipiteno after 72 kilometers of sweat and effort. The route (almost entirely paved) is cycle/pedestrian and is characterized by continuous ups and downs with gradients that reach up to 16%. It is true that the difference in altitude between Vipiteno and Bolzano is quite low (about 700 metres), but this itinerary (well signposted) follows an alternative and rather demanding route: a total difference in altitude of 1200 meters (starting from Bolzano) and almost 40 kilometers uphill. Along the road there are numerous fountains to quench your thirst.

7. Riva del Garda – Mori cycle path

The excursions along the Lake Garda they are a paradise for lovers of cycling, even on mountain bikes. One of the most popular stretches is the one that starts in Riva del Garda and ends in Mori (near Rovereto). It is a route located on the cycle path of the Adige Valley, equipped with several access points. The route is paved, just under 20 kilometers long and can be covered in about a couple of hours, not counting the various stops (highly recommended, considering the beauty of the landscape). Up to Torbole the cycle path runs along Lake Garda, after which the climb begins which, passing by the Austro-Hungarian fort of Nago, leads up to the village of the same name. At this point you are immersed in an area characterized by vineyards and a spectacular view of the lakethen we begin to descend to Mori.

8. Alta Val di Non cycle path

A ring cycle path brand new and fully signposted, designed to connect the villages of Malgolo (where those with cars can easily park), Romeno, Salter, Cavareno, Sarnonico, Ronzone, Malosco and Fondo. Between wooden bridges, rocky canyons and apple orchards, the atmosphere of this route can be quite suggestive; the most characteristic stretch is that of the Pradiei promenade, which is located downstream in the middle of huge meadows. The route is just under 25 kilometers long and has a vertical drop of about 500 meters.

Cover photo: Beppe Biker / YouTube

Advertising