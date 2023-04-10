Home News A young man from Multan reached Saudi Arabia on foot to pay Umrah
A young man from Multan reached Saudi Arabia on foot to pay Umrah

by admin
A young man from Multan reached Saudi Arabia on foot to pay Umrah

Monday April 10, 2023, 5:02 am

Multan (Ummat News) A young man named Faizullah from Multan reached Saudi Arabia on foot to achieve the happiness of Umrah.
According to a media report, Faizullah, a young man from Kabirwala area of ​​Multan, completed a journey of 7,555 kilometers in 9 months and 14 days to reach Saudi Arabia.
Faizullah started traveling to Saudi Arabia in August 2022 to perform Umrah.
The young man took the route of Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Fort Munro to reach Saudi Arabia and reached Saudi Arabia via Quetta, Taftan, Iran, Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi.

Videos of Faizullah after his entry into Saudi Arabia are going viral on social media.

