Dissidents celebrated 59 years of foundation with music and brandy

A few days after the announcement by President Gustavo Petro informing to partially suspend the bilateral ceasefire with the dissidents of the Farc, specifically with the faction called the Central General Staff, under the command of alias Iván Mordisco.

A series of images and videos circulate on social networks where, in front of the Farc dissidents, he enjoys a celebration in the municipality of Tambo, Cauca. Between alcohol and guest singers, members of the Carlos Patiño front celebrated its 59th anniversary. In the place they installed propaganda alluding to alias El Mono Jojoy and the Carlos Patiño front of the dissidents.

"Here the FARC terrorists in Tambo – Cauca, celebrating 59 years of 'struggle'. This was the 'change', giving power to a mafia group that today feels like the owner of the country, thanks to the progressive government that keeps talking about total peace"

“Here the FARC terrorists in Tambo – Cauca, celebrating 59 years of ‘struggle’. This was the ‘change’, giving power to a mafia group that today feels like the owner of the country, thanks to the progressive government that keeps talking about total peace”, denounced María Fernanda Cabal.

“Leaders and leaders, communities in general, villages and JAC corregimiento of Playa Rica, Tambo, Cauca. In a fraternal way, receive a warm revolutionary greeting where we respectfully invite all those who live in your communities to the great celebration of our 59th Anniversary of struggle, which will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Huisitó sports center. , said the invitation of the dissidents to the community.

The particular event would have had a massive attendance, brandy was provided to the rhythm of popular music, said celebration took place in the sports center of the township of Playa Rica, last Saturday, May 27.