Dissidents intimidate merchant

According to the figures provided by the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, so far this year there have been 59 massive displacements, which is equivalent to 18,755 people forcibly removed from their territories due to violence. Colombia and Syria lead the list of countries with the most internal displacement.

The official made an urgent call to the administration of President Gustavo Petro to attend in a timely and effective manner to the populations affected by the armed groups that say they are willing for peace, but continue to violate their rights.

Colombia and Syria lead the list of countries with the most internal displacement. At the local level, it was learned that due to the combats between Dissidents and the Army in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Plata, about 50 people arrived in the urban area and from the Governor’s Office, indicated that they were receiving psychosocial support.

Another case that is being investigated and that is drawing attention in the country is the forced displacement of the Jiw and Nükak peoples from Guaviare.

The ECI, in accordance with Ruling T-025 of 2004, shared by the Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims, is understood as a judicial decision issued by the Court declaring that there have been massive, generalized, and structural violations. of fundamental rights. That is why it orders the competent institutions to put an end to this situation through integrated actions.

“The Unconstitutional State of Things is proof of the breach of the social State of law and the devaluation of the social Constitution, for this reason, with its declaration, we enter a state of abnormality, a period that supposes the exercise of greater powers and responsibilities on the part of the State; and that it must be the object of strong social, political and legal scrutiny”, indicates the former president of the Constitutional Court, Eduardo Cifuentes Muñoz, quoted by the unit.

Thus, on August 18, there will be a follow-up to Judgment T-025 of 2004 and orders 004 of 2009, 173 of 2012 and 265 of 2019, which refer to the serious violation of the rights of the Jiw and Nükak. This diligence is requested by the Ombudsman’s Office and by the senior leader of the Barrocón Jiw Indigenous Reservation.

Regarding the problem of forced displacement that is registered in Colombia as a consequence of the actions of the armed groups that confront the Army or other organizations outside the law, the case of the merchant Armando Gutiérrez was known, to whom we changed the name for security reasons.

It should be remembered that years ago, there were municipalities and corregimientos that could not be visited by society, due to the actions of the FARC at the time, then with the agreements signed between this group and the National Government, it was already possible to enter areas such as the Caquetá, where the merchant arrives.

“I was in the Campo Hermoso corregimiento in December 2022 and some gentlemen approached me and told me that I had to leave the place, because I could not be there. Faced with this situation, I picked up my merchandise and the next day I traveled to the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan and then to Neiva,” said the victim.

The affected person had been marketing his products for two years in order to give his family a better quality of life.

Already in January 2023, some subjects located a relative and told him to send a pamphlet to the merchant. Then the document reached the hands of the victim, who was affected by this situation.

Due to this difficult situation that he is suffering, in April of this year the businessman decides to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office and his case is forwarded to the Gaula Caquetá, as it is the place where he receives the threats.

Then they placed police protection on him for three months, and the authorities only went twice to carry out the respective rounds on him, says the victim.

“Later, they make phone calls to me. They ask me to be present at the place where they are, what they want is to clarify if I am an informant for the police and military authorities,” added Armando.

