On the morning of February 24, the district epidemic prevention and control work leading group meeting was held to convey the spirit of the national epidemic prevention and control work video conference of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism and the spirit of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work leading group meeting, and study and deploy related work in the next stage. Lu Ming, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, District Mayor, and Leader of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Du Songquan, executive deputy head of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, presided over the meeting, and Zhang Wei, deputy head of the district, attended the meeting.



The meeting pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is generally improving, and it has steadily entered the stage of normalized prevention and control of “Class B and B Control”. We must resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements in epidemic prevention and control, always unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and always adhere to the people’s supremacy and the supremacy of life. The sense of urgency that can’t wait for time, tighten and compact the “quartet responsibility”, pay close attention to the “category B and B management” measures, strengthen confidence, unite as one, do a solid job in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and do our best to protect the lives of the people and good health, and better balance epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to further optimize and improve the emergency response mechanism for epidemic prevention and control, carefully sort out and summarize the experience and practices of epidemic prevention and control, strengthen overall resource scheduling, ensure rapid activation and comprehensive response when necessary, and use a more efficient and perfect command system to promote epidemic prevention and control. The state of emergency has been transformed into a normal state. It is necessary to strengthen early warning analysis, focus on “monitoring posts” to improve sensitivity, focus on key places to improve accuracy, and further improve the monitoring and early warning system triggered by multiple points, so as to achieve early identification, early detection, and early disposal. It is necessary to improve the hierarchical treatment network, continue to do a good job in the hierarchical medical and health service system, and continuously improve the grassroots epidemic prevention capabilities. It is necessary to strengthen vaccination, optimize vaccination methods, increase vaccination efforts, and better protect the elderly and other groups. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, guide citizens to establish a correct awareness of health management, and consolidate a solid line of defense for group prevention and control.