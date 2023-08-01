DJ Iván Duque

The musical talent of the former Colombian president, Iván Duque, has been known for a long time, but recently he has surprised his followers by showing a new artistic facet as a DJ.

Through a post on his official Instagram account, Duque shared a photo that shows him in action behind the turntables, while mixing music in a booth.

In his emotional message, the former head of state expressed: “It is always a pleasure to enjoy music, mix and find ourselves with the possibility of creating.” This publication has generated a stir on social networks, where his followers have expressed both support and surprise at his unexpected musical talent.

It is worth mentioning that in an interview with the Spanish presenter and journalist, Eva Rey, months ago Duque confessed that moving away from politics has allowed him to explore his passion for music. He even revealed that he had considered the idea of ​​dedicating himself to musical composition.

It may interest you: Man reveals ingenious trick to have a free seat on a plane

However, Duque’s photo was not without criticism and ridicule. As usual on social networks, users did not miss the opportunity to create memes and funny comments about Duque’s new facet of DJ. Despite the criticism, there were also those who came out in defense of the former president, stressing that he has the right to enjoy his hobbies and explore new passions outside of politics.

The passion for music has led former President Duque to explore new rhythms and, as he himself has pointed out, having at hand the possibility of creating, will you attend a touch of Duque as a DJ?