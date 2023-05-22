Home » DJ MC BENNY DIED IN A FATAL ACCIDENT « CDE News
MINGA GUAZÚ (Special Envoy) The accident occurred at Km. 18, Acaray, on the route Py 02, jurisdiction of the district of Minga Guazú. As indicated, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an ANDE column. The local star had a musical career on the rise, where through his music he recounted the experiences of the triple border, he was well known during the pandemic after making a music together with Chelo Flow for the mayor-elect Miguel Prieto and another titled “we ask for peace from the sailors” denouncing the need for smuggling in the Paraná River, livelihood for many families from Esteña who were offended by the violent reaction of the Marines. Pedro Movaz, Chelo Flow, Mayimbu, Matty Mc, together with Dj Fire, are some of the local composers who had even made music for the girl Bianca in order to collaborate with the collection of money that was being made for her. Mc Benny regularly traveled to Brazil to sing in nightclubs, little by little he was being recognized internationally with the Paraguayan public in Argentina and Brazil, we are very sorry for what happened and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

The driver of the car MIGUEL ÁNGEL BENÍTEZ SOUZA, 26 years old, known as Mc Benny, singer and disc jockey, lost his life, while the companion Andrés Gustavo Dos Santos suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

After the police intervention, the fact was reported to the prosecutor on duty, Lawyer Julia González.

The Forensic Doctor diagnosed as cause of death, “polytraumatism of the skull in a traffic accident”

